Jamie Foxx didn't hold back when he took aim at Sean "Diddy" Combs during a stand-up set at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood last week.

The 57-year-old actor and comedian called out Combs over disturbing claims tied to the music mogul's ongoing sex-trafficking trial.

"That Diddy stuff is crazy, huh?" Foxx said to the crowd during Netflix's All-Star Comedy Night on May 29. "I don't know if he's going to jail, but he's a nasty motherf—er!"

Foxx, who performed the set with his daughter Corinne Foxx moderating the event, was reacting to reports of graphic allegations against Combs, including claims made by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, PageSix said.

One testimony detailed an incident involving a male escort and forced urination.

"And then the urine," Foxx added, before Corinne signaled for him to stop. Laughing, Foxx said, "Oh, that's right. Just let it be. My bad, I'm sorry."

Still, he pushed ahead with more jabs at Combs, mocking the rapper's famous catchphrase. "'Take that, take that.' That makes you listen to that differently now. What are we taking? 'Cause I don't want any of that," he joked, to a mix of laughter and shock from the audience.

Foxx Says Diddy's Scandal Hurts Black Community Deeply

According to the NY Post, the Oscar winner also spoke emotionally about how the scandal affects the Black community, saying, "That was our hero. Diddy was 'It's all about the Benjamins.' That was our whole culture. Now it's all about the baby oil."

Combs, 55, is currently on trial facing several charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transporting individuals for prostitution. The defendant has entered a not guilty plea to all charges filed against him.

Foxx also cleared up rumors that had linked Combs to his 2023 health scare. While speaking during a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx explained, "No, Puffy didn't try to kill me."

He added that he suffered a stroke caused by a brain bleed but said people online started bizarre rumors, including claims that he had been cloned.

"I snuck in my phone while in the hospital, and I'm seeing this stuff like, 'Diddy tried to kill me.' Man, no," he said.