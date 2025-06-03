Harvey Weinstein is facing new sexual assault allegations in New York City from Crystal McKinney, a former model who also recently filed a lawsuit accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of assaulting her during a fashion event in 2003.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, McKinney reportedly alleges that Weinstein assaulted her and a friend in a Manhattan hotel room in 2003.

The encounter, she claims, was arranged by a modeling executive who promised her a shot at success in the entertainment industry.

The lawsuit states that the executive told McKinney she had the opportunity to "make it big" by meeting the then-powerful film producer.

McKinney, who originally filed the case anonymously in February, described being uncomfortable with the situation after the executive allegedly said, "Don't f**k him until he puts you in a movie."

McKinney admitted she was "bothered" by the remark but was intrigued by the potential career opportunity. The complaint alleges that Weinstein sexually assaulted both women during the hotel meeting.

Weinstein's legal team categorically denied the allegations in a statement to Fox News.

"Harvey Weinstein categorically denies the outlandish and fantastical claims made against him by Crystal McKinney in her complaint," a spokesperson for Weinstein's attorney said.

"Made late in time and suspiciously on the heels of her complaint against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Mr. Weinstein is ready to refute and defend against the salacious claims, that are believed to have been made with an opportunistic motive."

McKinney's separate lawsuit against Combs, filed in May, accuses the Hip-Hop mogul of sexually assaulting her during a Men's Fashion Week event in 2003.

That case remains active.

Weinstein, 72, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York following his 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault.

He was also sentenced to an additional 16 years in Los Angeles in 2023 on separate charges.

Weinstein continues to maintain his innocence in all ongoing legal matters.