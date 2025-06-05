Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, "have been doing a lot of work" to heal their marriage and recently wrapped a month-long couples' stay at The Balance Clinic, a luxe wellness and healing center located on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

According to In Touch Weekly, the retreat was not optional for West. "It was Bianca's ultimatum, either Ye went or the marriage was over," a source told In Touch Weekly. "[West] begrudgingly agreed, but now he's saying it was a great idea, that [Censori's] a genius that saved their marriage."

The high-end clinic offers a luxurious wellness experience for its affluent clients, providing services such as private therapy, couples counseling, yoga, meditation, massages, and nutritional guidance. The four-week program can cost into the six-figure range depending on the selected package. The facility also provides private villas and customized treatment plans for stress, trauma, and relationship issues.

Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori was spotted leaving a wellness center with mental health professional Jayne Fitzmaurice in Spain. pic.twitter.com/Owcd2eBhsN — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) April 22, 2025

West's Behavior

While insiders claim the retreat has brought temporary stability to the couple's relationship, questions remain about the durability of the change.

"[West's] making all these big plans to renew their vows and he's back to talking about her having his babies," the source added. "But it's hard to imagine all that much has changed long-term after a few weeks of getting help. No one is expecting this honeymoon period to last, his circle is all saying it will be back in train wreck territory before long."

The couple, who wed in 2022 following West's divorce from Kim Kardashian, have been rumored to be experiencing tension for months. According to the report, Censori is said to be "very close to her breaking point."

"She's giving him another chance, but it's hard to imagine she'll stick around the next time he goes off the rails, which is pretty well a matter of when, not if," the insider said.

West and Censori were recently seen shopping together in Spain, signaling a public effort to appear united. However, sources close to the pair remain skeptical that the reconciliation will hold without sustained effort and behavioral change.