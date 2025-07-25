Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's adaptation of "Meet Me at the Lake" appears stalled, just as their exclusive production deal with Netflix is set to expire later this year.

The couple, who launched Archewell Productions in 2020 with a reported $100 million deal from Netflix (though insiders say it may be closer to $20 million), announced in August 2023 they would be adapting Carley Fortune's bestselling romance novel into a feature film. However, a year later, little progress seems to have been made.

A Hollywood insider told Page Six that "by this point, you would have thought they would have got a director on board and a cast," adding that with the time it takes to produce and release a film on Netflix, "when is this film going to be made?"

Film Delay, Fading Momentum

Netflix is said to have paid somewhere in the ballpark of $3 million for the rights to "Meet Me at the Lake," which generated early buzz with its familiar themes of grieving and mental health – subjects which the Sussexes have publicly addressed. But, sources say that the project still has not recruited crucial personnel, including a director, a pair of stars, casting further doubt on the notion that the film will get made.

"What's the betting that neither of these projects will see the light of day?" one industry source said, in reference to both the "Meet Me at the Lake" adaptation and a documentary set in Africa that, according to the idea, won't include either Harry or Meghan on screen.

The couple's first Netflix release, "Harry & Meghan," was a ratings success. The six-part docuseries debuted in December 2022 with over 81 million viewing hours in its first week, the highest for any Netflix documentary premiere. But follow-up projects haven't matched that level of impact.

"Polo," a docuseries about the sport, failed to resonate, drawing just 500,000 viewers and ranking No. 3,436 on the platform.

Meghan's lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" launched in March and was ranked No. 383 in Netflix's latest "What We Watched" report with 5.3 million views – a modest figure, but one source noted it outperformed other lifestyle shows like "Chef's Table" and "Queer Eye."

Future With Netflix Remains Unclear

While the Sussexes' exclusive deal with Netflix is winding down, a transition to a first-look agreement, similar to the one Barack and Michelle Obama hold, remains on the table.

Brand expert Nick Ede told Hello! that the couple is still seen as "box office" when it comes to publicity. "I'm sure Netflix won't want to lose their relationship with the pair," Ede said. "Although some of their shows have failed to ignite the interest they originally had, they have brought viewers, subscribers, and column inches."

Meghan's "With Love, Meghan" is poised to return for a second season in September. Meanwhile, a source close to the situation claimed, "There are more TV projects coming soon with both the Duke and Duchess."