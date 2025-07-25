Reality television star Brody Jenner and professional surfer Tiarah "Tia" Blanco officially tied the knot on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in an intimate ceremony held at his mother Linda Thompson's Malibu home.

The couple exchanged vows in front of about 60 to 70 close friends and family members, including Caitlyn Jenner, marking "The Hills" alum's first legal marriage in the United States.

The 41-year-old former star of the MTV show married the 28-year-old gold medal-winning surfer in a ceremony that brought together loved ones from both sides of the family. Most notably, Jenner's father, who was present to celebrate the couple's big day, despite the pair's historically complicated relationship. This marked a significant contrast to Jenner's previous 2018 commitment ceremony with Kaitlynn Carter in Bali, which Caitlyn did not attend.

The wedding venue provided a picturesque setting with its natural environment and tree-lined landscape at Thompson's Malibu residence. Blanco wore a stunning off-the-shoulder white gown with lacy gloves extending to the middle of her biceps, while Jenner donned a classic black tailored suit. The bride's long hair was styled in an elegant updo for the special occasion.

The ceremony featured a touching entrance by the newlyweds to their reception, where Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" played in the background - a nostalgic nod to Jenner's time on "The Hills," as the song served as the MTV series' theme song. Thompson shared video footage of the couple's entrance on her Instagram Stories, captioning it "Mr. and Mrs. Jenner."

Adding to the family celebration, the couple's 23-month-old daughter, Honey Raye Jenner, was present at the wedding. She was part of the special moment that brought the family together legally for the first time. Jenner had previously expressed his excitement about having their daughter participate in the ceremony, saying he was looking forward to seeing "Honey and her little outfit."

Jenner, who gained fame as a regular on "The Hills" and later appeared on "The Hills: New Beginnings," is the son of actress and songwriter Linda Thompson and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner. His bride, Tia, is an accomplished professional surfer who won gold medals at the International Surfing Association Open Women's World Surfing Championship in both 2015 and 2016.

For Jenner, this wedding represents his first legally recognized marriage, as his previous 2018 ceremony with Kaitlynn Carter in Indonesia was not legally binding in the United States. The couple separated in August 2019 after five years together.