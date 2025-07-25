Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis has officially confirmed her involvement in Universal Pictures' upcoming reboot of the classic television series "Murder, She Wrote."

Curtis announced on July 24, 2025, that she will take on the iconic role of Jessica Fletcher, the amateur detective originally portrayed by the late Angela Lansbury.

"Oh, it's happening," Curtis said when asked about the project's status. The actress will step into the shoes of the mystery writer and amateur sleuth who captivated audiences for 12 seasons on CBS from 1984 to 1996.

Universal Pictures commissioned the reboot as a theatrical feature film, with writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo crafting the screenplay. The writing duo, known for their work on "Orange Is the New Black" and the recent film "Dumb Money," expressed enthusiasm about bringing Jessica Fletcher to the big screen.

"We have written a theatrical feature film version of Murder, She Wrote for Universal, and we're really excited," Schuker Blum revealed in earlier interviews. Her writing partner, Angelo, added, "It's with Pascal Pictures in Pascal and Universal, and we're very excited to bring Jessica Fletcher to the big screen."

The project involves Pascal Pictures, with Amy Pascal serving as producer. Pascal, who received Academy Award nominations for "The Post" and "Little Women," brings significant industry experience to the production.

The original "Murder, She Wrote" series followed Jessica Fletcher as she investigated murders in the fictional town of Cabot Cove, Maine, and around the world during her book promotion tours. The show ran for 264 episodes and spawned four television movies, with the final film released in 2003.

Angela Lansbury's portrayal of Jessica Fletcher became one of television's most beloved characters, making the casting choice for the reboot particularly significant. The legendary actress passed away in 2022, and some fans had previously noted her reluctance to support reboot efforts during her lifetime.

The reboot project represents Universal's commitment to reviving classic television properties for modern audiences. While the studio showed strong enthusiasm for the script, specific production timelines and additional casting details remain under wraps.

Curtis's confirmation marks a major development for the long-anticipated project, which has been in development since 2023 following the completion of the screenplay by Blum and Angelo.