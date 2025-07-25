Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, known to fans as the ultimate American hero in the ring, died Thursday at age 71 following a cardiac arrest at his Florida home.

Born Terry Bollea, the "Real American" wrestler had been struggling with his failing health in recent years, on top of a painful rift with his daughter Brooke Hogan.

Hogan was transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was later declared dead, police said. Behind the curtain of his larger-than-life image as a Hall of Famer, he had been, on the down low, battling for his mental and physical health.

Health Crisis Behind the Scenes

Just weeks before his death, Hogan underwent a spinal fusion surgery, one of at least 25 operations he had endured since 2014 to treat years of ring-related injuries. He had both knees and hips replaced and more than 10 back surgeries. In an October 2024 podcast appearance, he admitted, "I've had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders, everything."

In a 2023 essay, Hogan said he gave up painkillers after years of dependence, citing "brain fog" and sleeplessness. But those close to him say the pain never fully went away.

His final public appearance in May on "Fox & Friends" sparked concern as he appeared frail, with sunken eyes and a drastic facial makeover. Despite public reassurances that he was recovering, insiders later claimed he was "on his last legs," and former friend Bubba the Love Sponge alleged Hogan had been hospitalized with heart failure weeks before his death.

The legendary Hulk Hogan ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/3daG7IDznf — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Family Rift Shadowed His Final Years

Although Hogan kept his focus on ventures like his Real American Beer brand and support for Donald Trump, the fractured relationship with daughter Brooke loomed large in his private life. The two had not spoken in eight years, and despite the silence, Hogan "always thought he would eventually be able to rectify that," a source told Daily Mail.

Brooke, now 36, confirmed earlier this year that she was "verbally and mentally abused since childhood," though she didn't assign blame directly to either parent. According to TMZ, the two reportedly spoke before his death, with Brooke telling her father she loved him.

Meanwhile, Hogan's ex-wife Linda remained openly critical. In a March video, she described herself crying at home, saying, "It's been 20 years and I'm still this sad." She claimed Brooke "doesn't talk to us," and accused Hogan of ignoring chances to mend the family.

Still, Hogan maintained a close bond with his son Nick. "It is a surprise and doesn't feel real at all to his family and friends," a source said of his sudden passing.