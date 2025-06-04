Fans of Justin Bieber are urging the pop star to take a break from social media after he posted another emotional rant on Instagram, sparking concerns about his well-being.

The 31-year-old "Peaches" singer has posted a string of cryptic and emotional messages in recent weeks.

His most recent post, shared Tuesday over a solid pink background, appeared to reflect on judgment and entitlement, as per Mirror.

"Telling other humans they deserve something is like raising someone else's kids," Bieber wrote. "Who are you to tell someone what someone should or shouldn't have. The audacity. That's not your place. God decides what we deserve."

The message, which garnered over 21,000 likes, quickly drew worried reactions from followers.

"God told me you need a social media break," one user commented. Another fan referenced a prior controversy: "Brother didn't you tell your wife she could never be on the cover of Vogue??"

The comment relates to Bieber's recent admission about a past argument with his wife, model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, in which he told her she'd never appear on the cover of Vogue.

"Yo, this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," Bieber had posted earlier. "I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes, I know, so mean."

He continued, "For some reason because I felt so disrespected, I thought I gotta get even. Think as we mature we realise that we're not helping anything by getting even, we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

The post ended with a direct apology to Hailey: "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken." He later replaced the caption with a shrugging emoji, prompting fans to comment, "Not him changing the caption."

The candid confession stirred backlash, with many calling the statement controlling or dismissive of the individual's feelings.

Despite some defending it as a joke or a moment of self-reflection, others criticized it for undermining his wife's accomplishments.

Hailey Bieber recently announced the sale of her beauty and skincare brand, Rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty in a deal reportedly worth up to $1 billion (£740 million).

Justin shared the news without a caption, leading fans to remark that he was in "caption jail, jokingly."

The couple, who married in 2018, have faced repeated speculation about the state of their marriage, though neither has publicly addressed the rumors in detail.

Representatives for Bieber did not immediately respond to requests for comment.