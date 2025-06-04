Chrissy Teigen's recent home-cooked meal drew more criticism than compliments after her two youngest children refused to eat the dish, sparking backlash across social media.

In a series of Instagram Story posts shared on June 2, the model and cookbook author showed herself preparing a pot of macaroni and cheese with added ingredients, including broccoli and what appeared to be cubed ham or hot dogs.

The meal was intended for her toddlers, Esti, 2, and Wren, 1, but quickly became a source of distress for both children and many online observers.

"Broccoli should go over well," Teigen captioned the finished dish, foreshadowing what would turn into an on-camera food protest by her children.

In the videos, Wren was seen placing broccoli on the table and pulling the macaroni shells from his mouth before flinging them onto the floor.

Esti, visibly upset, repeatedly cried, "I don't like it, I don't like it, I don't like it!" Teigen did not appear on camera, but could be heard groaning in response to her children's reactions.

Social media users quickly chimed in, with many criticizing both the meal's presentation and Teigen's approach to cooking for toddlers. "Smh made them kids a pot of foolishness," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "She forgot her kids were Black, we eat with our eyes first."

Some fans expressed sympathy for her husband, Grammy-winning artist John Legend, who is currently on tour. "Poor John Legend," one user commented.

Others criticized Teigen for failing to shred the broccoli, suggesting the vegetables could have been better disguised.

Comments such as "She had those babies in distress!!!!" and "They were pissed tf off" echoed widely across platforms like X and Instagram.

This isn't the first time the "Cravings" author has come under fire for her kitchen antics.

Around Christmas 2024, Teigen was criticized for sharing images of her children snacking on treats like Fruit Roll-Ups and Kit-Kats, with some accusing her of "poisoning" them.

She was also scrutinized in the past for allowing her eldest daughter, Luna, 9, to sit on the kitchen counter with bare feet near food being prepared.

Despite the criticism, Teigen has continued to share moments from her home life, including cooking experiences with Luna and Miles, her two older children, aged 7.

She has not publicly responded to the latest backlash.

Teigen rose to fame as a model and TV personality, and has since built a successful lifestyle brand centered on food and family.

Her first cookbook, "Cravings," became a New York Times bestseller, leading to a follow-up series and a related cookware line.