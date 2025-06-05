Elon Musk is back in the headlines—but this time, it's not just about tech or rockets. As the Tesla and SpaceX CEO clashes with former President Donald Trump, his ex, Ashley St. Clair, has jumped into the drama with a pointed post of her own.

St. Clair, 26, and reportedly the mother of Musk's 9-month-old son Romulus, appeared to poke fun at the situation with a sharp message directed at Trump.

"Hey @realDonaldTrump, lmk if u need any breakup advice," she posted June 5 on X, the platform owned by Musk, ENews said.

Her comment comes just days after Musk made headlines for blaming Trump's tax and spending bill for worsening the national debt.

The bill, called the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," passed the House in May and is now under Senate review.

Musk claimed credit for Trump's return to office, writing, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election... Such ingratitude."

Trump hit back on his own platform, Truth Social, dismissing Musk's help and revealing that the billionaire's exit from his government role may not have been so friendly.

"Elon was 'wearing thin,'" Trump wrote. "I asked him to leave... he just went CRAZY!"

Elon Musk baby mama Ashley St. Clair offers Trump ‘breakup advice’ after public fallout with billionaire https://t.co/WecVxnFBZM pic.twitter.com/fJBvh5zSUy — New York Post (@nypost) June 5, 2025

Ashley St. Clair Refuses Silence Deal from Musk

The back-and-forth marks a dramatic shift from the praise they once shared. Just a few months ago, Musk told Fox News that he "loved the president," and Trump had praised Musk as a "super genius" after his election win.

St. Clair's sarcastic tweet wasn't just about politics. It also seemed to echo her own rocky history with Musk. She went public in February, claiming she shares a child with him.

In April, she told The Wall Street Journal that Musk's team offered her $15 million and monthly payments to stay quiet. She refused.

"I don't want my son to feel like he's a secret," she reportedly told Musk's fixer, Jared Birchall.

According to Independent, Musk has said he wasn't completely sure about the child's paternity, but a reported test showed a 99.9999% probability that Romulus is his.

With at least 14 known children from multiple relationships, Musk's personal life continues to attract attention.

St. Clair's latest post suggests she's not backing away from the spotlight anytime soon—especially when her ex is already in the middle of a political storm.