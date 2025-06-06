Tom Cruise has officially taken his daredevil reputation to new heights—literally. The 61-year-old actor was awarded a Guinness World Record after completing 16 flaming parachute jumps for a high-stakes scene in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," the latest installment in the blockbuster action franchise.

The record-breaking stunt saw Cruise jump from a helicopter with a fuel-soaked, flaming parachute, cut free a burning canopy mid-air, and deploy a backup one. The scene was shot in Drakensberg, South Africa, following weeks of stunt rehearsals with the second unit.

"Tom doesn't just play action heroes – he is an action hero!" Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records, said in a statement.

"A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It's an honor to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title."

Mission: Impossible Franchise Goes Out With a Blaze

"The Final Reckoning," directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-written with Erik Jendresen, is being marketed as the dramatic conclusion to Cruise's 30-year run as Ethan Hunt. The film follows Hunt's efforts to prevent a powerful AI program, known as The Entity, from triggering a global catastrophe.

Cruise's commitment to realism has long been a signature of the "Mission: Impossible" series. He performed the franchise's first on-camera HALO (High Altitude, Low Open) jump in " Fallout (2018)," and famously clung to the side of an aircraft during takeoff in "Rogue Nation (2015)."

For "The Final Reckoning," he reportedly completed hundreds of skydives to perfect the fiery jump, even wearing a 50-lb SnorriCam rig for close-up shots during several takes.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette, Cruise is seen walking the crew through the steps of the dangerous maneuver. "We're gonna be real smart. I'm not saying be risky. We don't take risks... obviously," he said.

Franchise Success and Star Power

With its theatrical debut last May 23, "The Final Reckoning" had the biggest opening weekend in the franchise's history. Cruise, who also serves as producer, has headlined all eight films since the original "Mission: Impossible" premiered in 1996 and has grossed nearly $5 billion worldwide.

Cruise already holds the record for the most consecutive $100 million-grossing movies by an actor, and "The Final Reckoning" continues his streak as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

"Tom is no stranger to record breaking," said Glenday. "Over his impressively long and consistent career, he's proved himself to be the most powerful actor in Hollywood and the most bankable star."

As for the flaming stunt that earned him his latest world title?

As Glenday puts it, "It's an honor to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness."