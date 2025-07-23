Dakota and Elle Fanning will make their first on-screen appearance together as co-stars in the upcoming World War II drama, "The Nightingale," marking a historic collaboration between the real-life sisters who have pursued separate acting careers for over two decades.

The film, which is scheduled for release on February 12, 2027, adapts Kristin Hannah's bestselling novel about two French sisters coming of age during World War II and their struggle to survive the German occupation of their country. The story draws inspiration from the courageous women of the French Resistance who helped Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish children from persecution.

"The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together. We have played the same character at different ages, but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another, and then this gem appeared," the Fanning sisters said in a joint statement.

The project represents a significant milestone for both actresses, who began their careers as child stars but have never shared dialogue in the same production. In 2001, they appeared in "I Am Sam" alongside Sean Penn, but Elle played the younger version of Dakota's character, meaning they had no scenes together. They also shared a role in the 2002 miniseries "Taken" under similar circumstances.

Since those early collaborations, the sisters have developed distinct career paths. Dakota, now 31, gained recognition in films including "Uptown Girls," "Man on Fire," the "Twilight" saga, and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," while also starring in the television series "The Alienist." Elle, 27, became known for her work with director Sofia Coppola in "Somewhere" and "The Beguiled," along with her role as Aurora in the "Maleficent" series.

The upcoming film will be directed by Michael Morris, with production moving forward after years of development. Hannah's novel has been published in 45 languages and sold over 3.5 million copies in the United States alone, becoming a New York Times bestseller.

"As sisters, to share our artistry with each other while bringing such a powerful sister story to life is a dream come true," the Fanning sisters continued in their statement. The announcement was made on the film's official social media accounts, which posted an image of the book alongside the screenplay, asking fans, "Can we buy tickets now?"