Dean Fleischer Camp, director of Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake, is speaking out for the first time about the criticism surrounding the movie's ending — and he's standing by the choice.

The new version of the beloved 2002 animated classic made a big change to the final act: instead of staying in Hawaii, Nani, Lilo's older sister and guardian, leaves for college on the US mainland.

In line with the Hawaiian tradition of hanai, or informal adoption, Lilo is cared for by a trusted neighbor named Tutu, People said.

Some fans were upset by this change, saying it went against the original film's message of family and togetherness.

Others claimed it ignored the anti-colonial themes that made the animated version so meaningful to many Hawaiians.

But Camp isn't backing down. "I do think that a fair amount of the people who are dunking on that premise have not actually seen the movie," Camp told Variety in a June 7 interview. "They get the beats of the story wrong. But when you see it, it doesn't feel that way at all."

Dean Fleischer Camp Explains Cultural Shift in "Lilo & Stitch" Remake

Camp, best known for directing "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," explained that the film's creative team wanted to show a deeper version of ohana — a Hawaiian word for family — by leaning into local traditions.

He shared that Hawaiian screenwriter Chris Kekaniokalani Bright played a major role in reshaping the ending.

"He didn't buy that two orphan sisters would be left to fend for themselves," Camp explained. "He said, 'Neighbors, church groups, aunties and uncles — all these people would step in. That's the Hawaii I know.'"

This led to the creation of Tutu, the neighbor who becomes Lilo's hanai guardian — someone who steps in not because of blood ties, but out of love and community duty. Camp said many Hawaiians who've seen the film appreciated the addition.

"They love that," Camp said. The story highlights the community's deep commitment and readiness to go above and beyond to support the girls and their ohana.

According to Yahoo, Camp also acknowledged the difficulty of remaking a movie so many people grew up loving. "You are treading on hallowed ground," he said.

The creators shared that their goal wasn't to simply repeat the original story, but to explore a more authentic journey—one that reflects the struggle of losing everything and still finding the strength to move forward.