Disney's live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch" has taken the box office by storm, opening to a record-breaking $183 million domestically and $341 million worldwide over Memorial Day weekend. This strong debut marks the highest Memorial Day weekend opening ever, surpassing the previous record set by "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022. The film's performance has not only delighted fans but also sparked serious discussion within Disney about the future of the franchise, including the possibility of a sequel.

Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman has openly hinted that a follow-up is under consideration. In a recent interview, Bergman stated, "It feels like it's going to work very well, and it's the kind of property that lends itself to more," signaling Disney's confidence in the film's potential as a franchise. This sentiment was echoed even before the film's box office numbers were finalized, showing the studio's faith in the enduring appeal of Lilo, Stitch, and their Hawaiian ohana, according to People.

The live-action remake, starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Chris Sanders reprising his role as the voice of Stitch, has also been well received by audiences. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film earned a 93% audience score from over 5,000 verified users, although critics were somewhat more mixed, giving it a 68% positive rating. The movie's success is attributed to its nostalgic pull, family-friendly story, and the revitalized interest in theatrical releases post-pandemic.

Adding to the speculation about a sequel, the film's ending includes a subtle reference to "Experiment 627," a nod to the expanded universe of the original animated series. This easter egg has been interpreted by industry observers as a possible setup for future storylines, potentially introducing new characters and challenges for Stitch in a follow-up film.

The commercial triumph of "Lilo & Stitch" stands in contrast to Disney's earlier live-action adaptation efforts this year, such as "Snow White," which struggled at the box office. With Lilo & Stitch outperforming expectations and Stitch merchandise sales reaching $2.6 billion in 2024, Disney appears poised to capitalize on the renewed popularity of the franchise.

While no official sequel has been announced yet, the combination of box office records, enthusiastic audience response, and executive hints make a live-action "Lilo & Stitch" sequel seem increasingly likely. For now, fans can enjoy the new film in theaters and look forward to what could be the next chapter in Stitch's adventure.