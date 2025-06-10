Amanda Seyfried has officially confirmed that a sequel to the 2009 cult horror film "Jennifer's Body" is in active development.

During a recent "Actors on Actors" conversation with Variety, Seyfried sat down with her "Jennifer's Body" co-star Adam Brody who asked if there are any plans to make a sequel to the film.

"We're making another one," Seyfried replied.

The actress went further to suggest potential storylines for the sequel, proposing that Brody could return to play the Devil and even suggesting a possible title: "Needy's Body," referring to her character Anita "Needy" Lesnicki. Producer Mason Novick, known for his work on "Tully" and "500 Days of Summer," is leading the sequel development. Seyfried also hinted that original director Karyn Kusama, who directed "Destroyer" and "The Invitation," might return to helm the project, noting they have been eager to collaborate again since the first film.

When Brody questioned whether he would be involved, noting that his character died in the original film, Seyfried responded, "So did Megan, and I'm not doing it without her".

This confirmation follows months of speculation after Seyfried first teased the possibility at a Toronto screening in March, where she raised the possibility of a sequel. At that time, she was more cautious about confirming the news.

The original "Jennifer's Body," written by Diablo Cody and directed by Kusama, follows the toxic friendship between Jennifer Check (Megan Fox), a popular high school cheerleader, and Anita "Needy" Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried), her bookish best friend. After attending a rock concert at a local bar, Jennifer is abducted by the band Low Shoulder, who attempts a satanic ritual to gain fame, mistakenly believing her to be a virgin. The botched ritual transforms Jennifer into a succubus—a demonic entity that sustains itself by killing and devouring male classmates—while Needy, sensing her friend's alarming change, races to uncover the truth and halt the carnage. Set in the fictional town of Devil's Kettle, Minnesota, the film blends horror and dark comedy as Needy confronts Jennifer's escalating violence, culminating in a visceral showdown that leaves both physically and emotionally scarred.

Despite earning only $31 million worldwide against a $16 million budget, the film has gained significant cult status over the years.