As Sean "Diddy" Combs faces sweeping criminal charges in a New York federal courtroom, one of his most prominent movie roles is drawing renewed scrutiny for what some see as an eerie reflection of the allegations now lodged against him.

Combs, 54, is currently standing trial on accusations that he led a criminal enterprise responsible for sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice. He has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations.

Yet his 2010 role in the Judd Apatow-produced comedy "Get Him to the Greek" is being reexamined in a darker light, especially by those closely following the courtroom testimony, according to THR.

The hip-hop mogul portrayed Sergio Roma, a domineering record executive who exerts manipulative control over his employees in the satire about the music industry. What was once intended as self-parody now appears unsettlingly prescient.

Abuse of Power on Screen and Off

Multiple former staffers have testified that working for Combs involved psychological and emotional manipulation, mirroring his character's controlling behavior in Greek.

David James, who served as Combs' assistant from 2007 to 2009, told the court he was warned during his job interview, "This is Mr. Combs' kingdom" and "we're all here to serve him." He recounted a disturbing moment when Combs allegedly used party footage as leverage against him after he was seen dancing under the influence. According to James, it was made clear that the footage would be used for "kompromat" if necessary.

Combs' character in the film also displays a tyrannical streak. In one scene, Sergio humiliates a staffer during a meeting when his phone rings. He then delivers a tone-deaf monologue during a company-wide pep talk, boasting:

"I got villas in Brazil, Tahiti, East Hampton, West Hampton, Sergio gonna be fine. F**k a recession. I own 21 Koo Koo Roos. Y'all don't own one Koo Koo Roo, not one, not one. Y'all are f***ed."

Later, Sergio corners Jonah Hill's character, Aaron, with a bizarre and aggressive psychological tirade:

"You've been mind-fucked before? I'm mind-fucking you right now. Can't you feel my dick fucking your mind? See? That's it. That's the art of it. I'm mind-fucking the shit out of you."

Drug Muling and 'Freak-Offs'

In court, former assistants and security personnel testified that Combs often tasked them with acquiring and delivering drugs.

George Kaplan, who worked for Combs from 2013 to 2015, said he was frequently asked to transport what was euphemistically referred to as a "medicine kit" containing MDMA and other substances. He also testified that he was instructed to burn narcotics and clean up after disturbing scenes in hotel rooms.

Kaplan was granted immunity for his testimony after saying he planned to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights.

A similar moment occurs in Get Him to the Greek when Combs' Sergio casually encourages Hill's character to smuggle drugs:

"It's only a little bit of heroin in your ass. Nobody's gonna die. You know what you signed up for."

The movie's over-the-top party scenes, complete with drugs, gunfire, and chaotic violence, bear an unsettling resemblance to the "freak-offs" described in court by Cassie Ventura and another alleged victim.

According to testimony, these were multi-day, drug-fueled sex parties that at times turned violent. Surveillance footage of a 2016 incident, in which Combs is seen assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway, has been played repeatedly for the jury.

Sexual Coercion and Abuse Allegations

One of the most serious allegations presented in court came from a former employee identified only as "Mia," who testified that she was sexually assaulted and raped by Combs while working as his assistant for nearly 10 years.

Separately, music producer Lil' Rod filed a civil lawsuit accusing Combs of unwanted sexual advances during their time working and living together in 2018.

In "Greek," Combs' character forces a female groupie to have sex with Hill's character, despite his visible reluctance and existing relationship. The scene later results in Hill's character saying:

"I think I've just been raped."

What may have passed as dark comedy in 2010 now reads differently in the context of the current trial and shift around sexual misconduct.