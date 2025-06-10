They kept it as private as they could for as long as they could. Still, now it's over: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have broken up, with the Coldplay frontman reportedly unwilling to commit to wedding plans, which were said to have played a significant role in the end of their relationship.

Johnson reportedly grew frustrated with Martin's hesitation in planning their wedding date, despite dating for several years, a Page Six source said.

"She was sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding," the source told the outlet.

The ex-couple had a complicated timeline in 2017 when they first started dating. Their relationship has been on-again and off-again over the years, with previous breakup rumors surfacing in June 2019 before the couple reconciled.

Johnson and Martin fueled engagement rumors after Johnson was photographed in December 2019 sporting a massive emerald ring on her ring finger.

Compounding the confusion, there were contradictory stories about whether the two were actually engaged.

A Page Six insider reported in March that the couple had been engaged for six years, and another source told PEOPLE they were "in no rush to get married."

Last week, PEOPLE reported that, according to their sources, the split felt "final this time."

so chris martin is dating dakota jonson for 3 years now and 'my universe' is inspired by her omgg pic.twitter.com/Z0PgbP4NHh — bun 🇲🇦 (@K00PR0D) September 24, 2021

Children's Disagreement Adds Complexity

Sources added that arguments over whether they wanted to have kids also led to the breakup.

"They broke up over Chris Martin not wanting to have more kids."

The other issue the couple seems to have is the age and stage of life difference. Martin, 48, has two children with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Johnson, 35, has never been married and has no children.

Age Difference Is a Continuing Problem

The couple's age gap has been an ongoing issue throughout their romance, a source previously told The Sun.

"They really tried to work through their issues but the age gap was often a problem. She'd [also] expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life," the source explained.

The source added that Johnson and Martin had been "going back and forth issues for years" and had numerous conversations about various topics related to their relationship, including having children together.