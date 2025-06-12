Taylor Swift has not reconnected with longtime friend Blake Lively despite a judge's dismissal of Justin Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against the actress earlier this week, a source confirmed Wednesday.

"Although it was great news for Blake, she hasn't rekindled her friendship with Taylor yet," an insider told Us Weekly. "Taylor has not been in touch with Blake and still does not want to discuss anything to do with the lawsuit."

Lively, 37, has been consumed in a public legal dispute with a co-star and director of "It Ends With Us" since filing a suit in December 2024 alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. He replied in January with his countersuit, seeking damages for defamation and extortion, which also drew Swift into the case.

Baldoni's legal team alleged that Lively attempted to use her relationship with the pop star to exert influence over the production. The documents also claimed Lively pressured Swift to delete private messages and issue a public show of support—claims Lively's attorney flatly denied.

"We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality," attorney Michael Gottlieb said in a statement.

In May, Baldoni's team subpoenaed Swift as a potential witness in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026. However, they dropped the subpoena weeks later.

Despite Legal Win, Lively's Rift with Swift Remains Unresolved

Swift's spokesperson clarified that the singer had no creative involvement in the film or its production.

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," Swift's rep told Rolling Stone.

The only official connection Swift had to the project was the licensing of her song "My Tears Ricochet" for the soundtrack, her team added.

Swift's camp described the subpoena as a publicity tactic, arguing that it aimed to exploit her name for attention, despite her minimal involvement in the film, which was limited to licensing one song among contributions from 19 other artists.

Meanwhile, Lively's camp shared a similar view. Her team characterized Baldoni's use of Swift's name as a distraction tactic.

"[His team] continue[s] to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids," Lively's rep said.

At the time the subpoena was dropped, Lively's team expressed support for Swift's legal efforts, calling the subpoenas inappropriate and affirming their intent to defend any third party facing what they considered undue legal pressure.

Despite the legal win, the fallout appears to have taken a toll on Lively's friendship with Swift. A source told PEOPLE in May that their relationship had "halted."

"Taylor wants no part in this drama," the insider added.

While Lively is said to be optimistic about repairing the friendship, the source who spoke to Us Weekly said that "as of now, there is still distance" between the two stars.