Harvey Weinstein Backs Justin Baldoni From Behind Bars, Claiming Media 'Did The Same Thing' to Him
Harvey Weinstein is siding with Justin Baldoni in his legal fight against Blake Lively — and calling out The New York Times for allegedly using the same tactics against him that Baldoni now claims in his $400 million lawsuit.
The imprisoned former producer gave a statement to TMZ, criticizing the Times' coverage of Baldoni and Lively's dispute over their 2024 film 'It Ends with Us,' which Baldoni directed and both starred in.
Though they once collaborated, Lively and Baldoni are now locked in a legal battle. Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and defamation. Baldoni, in turn, sued her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for allegedly launching a smear campaign to ruin his reputation.
In his suit, Baldoni also claimed The New York Times "cherry-picked" details and changed important messages to "deliberately" mislead readers.
Weinstein says that's exactly how the Times reported on him during the 2017 #MeToo movement, which led to his eventual downfall.
In his statement to TMZ, Weinstein said, "Watching Justin Baldoni take legal action against The New York Times and its reporters — accusing them of manipulating communications and ignoring evidence that countered Ms. Lively's claims — hit me hard."
He added, "It brought back everything I experienced when The Times reported on me in 2017. They did the same thing: cherry-picked what fit their story and ignored critical context and facts that could have challenged the narrative."
Weinstein continued, "I should have stood up and fought back then. I should have had the courage to speak out against the way the truth was twisted. That failure still haunts me."
Weinstein concluded his remarks by expressing a personal investment in the outcome of Baldoni's case, calling it a test of how far the media can go unchecked. "I'll be watching this case closely — it matters to anyone who's ever been on the receiving end of a media takedown, and even more to someone who's had to pay a high legal price," he said.