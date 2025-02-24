Pamela Anderson's renaissance has been welcomed by the public, but her look at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards was not.

The legendary Baywatch actress appeared on the red carpet for the award show where she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in The Last Showgirl. Anderson's look was kept simple with a one-shoulder white gown that was completed with a shoulder train.

Anderson adorned her usual makeup-free look on the carpet, but users on social media were quick to slam the actress for how she looked on the red carpet.

"Looks old," commented one X user.

"Worn out," another commented.

"She be looking old as hell," quipped someone else.

"Put some makeup on, Pam," another added.

Anderson has been busy promoting The Last Showgirl and was just in Paris as well as London to promote the movie prior to her appearance on the SAG red carpet. The actress did not win her award that she was nominated for the show at the 2025 ceremony.

Anderson has earned critical acclaim, including nominations for Best Actress at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Last Showgirl was directed by Gia Coppola. The plot of the film centers around Shelly Gardner, a seasoned Las Vegas showgirl who has headlined the same revue for three decades. When the show announces its closure, Shelly is forced to confront her past choices and face an uncertain future.

Other famous faces that are included in the movie are Jamie Lee Curtis as Annette, Shelly's best friend and former showgirl turned waitress; Dave Bautista as Eddie, the revue's producer; and Billie Lourd as Hannah Gardner, Shelly's estranged daughter.