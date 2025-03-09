Just days after its debut, Meghan Markle's Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," has been renewed for a second season.

The first installment of the series premiered on March 4, and Netflix confirmed the renewal on March 7, adding that filming for the second season has already finished. The next installment is set to arrive on screens this fall, with episodes expected to continue Markle's approach to cooking, gardening, and home life. The upcoming episodes are also expected to feature more celebrity guests.

The renewal announcement comes amid accusations that the show closely resembled Pamela Anderson's cooking show. Some viewers have noted that the title of Markle's Netflix series is similar to that of Anderson's "Pamela's Cooking with Love." Other viewers have also pointed out that both series feature the hosts preparing meals with their famous friends, hand-picking fresh produce from the gardens, and placing it in wicker baskets before cooking.

Jesse Fawcett, the co-creator and executive producer of "Pamela's Cooking With Love," which debuted on February 26, issued a statement that seemingly shaded Markle's lifestyle series.

"We take pride in planting the first seeds — creating original, distinctive programming that audiences love — and it's a compliment to see our work with Ms Anderson resonate so strongly," he told The Daily Mail.

Despite critics calling Markle's lifestyle show "pointless," "tedious," and "exhausting," the Duchess of Sussex announced that the show had entered Netflix's Top 10 list within 24 hours of its release.

The first season of "With Love, Meghan" has eight episodes and features guests like Mindy Kaling and Meghan's former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. In the series, Meghan prepares dishes and shares tips on how to make guests feel special, such as flower arrangements and DIY bath salt recipes. Michael Steed directed the first season and returned as the director of the second installment.