Jensen Ackles is speaking out with admiration for his "Countdown" co-star Eric Dane, following Dane's public ALS diagnosis earlier this year.

At the "Countdown" premiere on June 18, Ackles, 47, reflected on what it's been like to work alongside Dane, 52, who recently revealed he is living with ALS, a progressive nervous system disease.

Despite the diagnosis, Dane attended the Los Angeles event, marking his first red carpet appearance since the announcement.

"He has such a command of scenes and the set, even in his stillness," Ackles told People. "There's just a quiet leadership to him that I truly learned from. So to get to mix it up with him on screen, I had to bring it."

Dane plays Special Agent Nathan Blythe in the Prime Video drama, which premieres June 25.

Ackles stars as LAPD detective Mark Meachum. Together, their characters lead a task force after a mysterious murder within the Department of Homeland Security.

Showrunner Derek Haas said that Dane's real-life qualities inspired the character. "He is a leader.

He's very intelligent," Haas shared. "When he walks into a room, every head turns. When he speaks, you listen."

Countdown Co-Star Praises Eric Dane's Wisdom and Presence

Co-star Violett Beane also shared her thoughts about working with Dane, calling him a "phenomenal man." She said, "We were blessed with little nuggets of wisdom from him every day. I'm so glad he's here."

Dane revealed in April that he was diagnosed with ALS, but said he felt fortunate to keep working.

According to US Magazine, he credited his family and medical team for helping him stay hopeful. "I'm very hopeful," Dane said in a recent interview. "I don't think this is the end of my story. I'm pretty resilient."

At the premiere, Dane appeared alongside his rumored girlfriend Janell Shirtcliff. The pair were seen together throughout the evening, with witnesses noting their close connection.

Dane is still legally married to actress Rebecca Gayheart. The couple shares two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, slowly affects muscle control. Dane shared in a recent interview that the disease has already weakened much of his right side.