Actor Eric Dane is said to be dating director Janell Shirtcliff as he navigates his most difficult battle so far — a diagnosis of ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair have shared an on-and-off relationship for more than three years and have grown even closer as Dane navigates his health issues.

A source told the outlet, "Eric asked Janell to be there for him during this time, and she wanted to show up for him."

The two were seen on a date night at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Tuesday, looking happy and relaxed together.

Dane, 52, publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis in April during a two-part interview with Diane Sawyer on "Good Morning America."

He shared that his journey began over a year ago with a slight weakness in his right hand — a small change that marked the beginning of his symptoms, PageSix said.

Since then, he's lost the use of that arm and is beginning to feel it in his left. "There's so much about it that's out of my control," he said during the interview.

Despite the difficult diagnosis, Dane remains active and is participating in a research project while taking medication aimed at slowing the disease's progression.

ALS is a progressive neurological disease that causes loss of muscle control, with most patients facing a life expectancy of three to five years after symptoms begin.

Eric Dane dating filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff as he battles ALS: report https://t.co/JgcfvYIbxW pic.twitter.com/c9tvOv0lf5 — Buzz Nova (@BuzzNova163093) June 18, 2025

As Eric Dane's relationship with Janell Shirtcliff grows, he continues to maintain a close bond with his estranged wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart.

According to MercuryNews, the couple, who share two daughters aged 15 and 13, decided earlier this year to dismiss their long-pending divorce due to Dane's condition.

"Rebecca is his biggest champion," a source shared, adding that the former couple have become "better friends and better parents." Gayheart herself told E! News in April that they are "the best of friends" and "great co-parents."

Eric Dane is staying positive as he faces his ALS diagnosis, with strong support from both Janell Shirtcliff and his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

According to those close to him, he's facing the situation with remarkable strength and resilience.

Best known for his roles on "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria," Eric Dane has shared his appreciation for the strong support system around him.

He says having his loved ones close during this challenging time means a great deal as he moves forward with strength and hope.