Johnny Depp has opened up about the impact of his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, saying the experience left him feeling like he was being used as a test case for the #MeToo movement.

In a new interview with The Times of London, Depp, 62, said, "I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo ... and I sponged it, took it all in."

He reflected on how the case made him realize who in the industry stood by him and who stayed silent.

"I wanted from the hundreds of people I've met in that industry to see who was playing it safe. 'Better go woke!'" he added.

Depp also shared how hurt he felt by a few close people who distanced themselves during the legal battle, PageSix said.

Depp shared that he felt deeply betrayed by a few individuals who were once close to him—so much so that they had even been part of his children's celebrations.

Although he didn't mention anyone specifically, he made it clear that the experience left a lasting impact.

Johnny Depp Says He Had to Speak Out to Protect His Kids

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard in 2019 after she wrote a 2018 NY Post op-ed about abuse.

Although she didn't name Depp directly, he claimed the article damaged his reputation and career.

Amber Heard, 39, filed a countersuit during the highly publicized legal battle with Johnny Depp, which wrapped up in 2022 with a split decision.

According to US Magazine, Depp was granted over $10 million in damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million for her counterclaim.

Later that year, the two reached a final settlement, with Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million, officially closing the case.

Depp explained that he felt compelled to speak out in order to protect his reputation and his children, believing that staying silent might make it seem as though the accusations were true.

Depp reflected on the night before the Virginia trial, saying he felt calm and focused. For him, telling the truth was enough reason to face whatever outcome might come.

Despite the public backlash and fallout, Depp said he was determined. "I thought, 'I'll fight until the bitter f***ing end. And if I end up pumping gas? That's all right. I've done that before.'"