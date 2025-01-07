Johnny Depp took to Instagram on Monday, January 6 to warn his followers about online scammers impersonating him and his team.

"Sadly, it has been brought to my attention that online scammers are intensifying their efforts to target my fans and supporters," Depp wrote. "As part of their tactics, they create multiple, deceptive social media and email accounts impersonating me and members of my team."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also highlighted the use of artificial intelligence in these scams. "AI can create the illusion of my face and voice," he explained. "Scammers may look and sound just like the real me." This sophisticated technology has made it even easier for imposters to fool unsuspecting fans.

To clear up any confusion, Depp provided a list of the official social media accounts he is affiliated with. He also clarified that he is not active on platforms like X, Snapchat, or Discord. Furthermore, he stressed that he does not "offer paid meetings, phone calls, club memberships, or fan cards," nor does he "interact directly with fans on any social media platforms."

In addition to warning fans about fake accounts, Depp reiterated that neither he nor his representatives would ever reach out asking for money or personal details. "Neither myself, my team, my agent, nor my family will ever contact you on my behalf asking for money or your personal information," he emphasized.

Depp is not alone in addressing this issue.

On January 3, singer Kelly Rowland shared a similar warning on Instagram, cautioning her followers to "be careful out here." In her now-expired Instagram Story, Rowland called out the fraudulent messages asking for money, stating they were "FAKE AF!!"