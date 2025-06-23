Kate Middleton has marked Prince William's 43rd birthday with a heartfelt and personal tribute — a rare, joyful glimpse into royal family life.

The Princess of Wales shared a sweet photo of her husband on social media early Saturday, showing him sitting in a wide-open field while cuddling and playing with a group of puppies.

The image, taken by Kate herself, captures William dressed casually in jeans and a green button-up shirt, PageSix said. His easy smile and playful interaction with the puppies highlight a softer side of the future king.

"Happy birthday!" Kate wrote in the caption, signing off warmly: "Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!"

The initials represent Princess Kate, her three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and also Prince Louis, 7—as well as their beloved family dog, Orla.

This special moment comes just days after Kate withdrew from a Royal Ascot appearance. Kensington Palace confirmed her absence minutes before the royal carriage procession, citing the need to carefully pace her return to public life.

Kate Middleton Honors Children's Hospice Week with Heartfelt Message

A palace source said the Princess was "disappointed" to miss the event, but continues to "find the right balance" after stepping back from duties earlier this year.

In March 2024, Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo major abdominal surgery as part of her treatment.

She took time away from royal responsibilities to focus on recovery. In January 2025, she announced that she was in remission.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery," she shared. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal."

Even while focusing on her recovery, Princess Kate has stayed engaged with the causes she deeply cares about.

A day before Prince William's birthday, Princess Kate shared a special message in support of Children's Hospice Week.

In it, she acknowledged the difficult path faced by families with seriously ill children and celebrated the "life-changing work" of the UK's 54 children's hospices.

Prince William, who has had a busy royal calendar in recent weeks — including appearances at Trooping the Colour and Royal Ascot — is expected to enjoy a more personal celebration this weekend with his family, DailyMail said.

This new photo of William with puppies follows a tradition of the Wales family sharing informal portraits to mark special occasions.

Last year, Princess Kate shared a joyful photo she took of Prince William leaping into the air with their children, capturing a fun family moment.