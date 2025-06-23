"Pitch Perfect" star Anna Camp is speaking out against the backlash over her relationship with 24-year-old stylist Jade Whipkey, making it clear that love doesn't come with an age limit.

Actress Anna Camp, 42, recently addressed the backlash surrounding her relationship with girlfriend Jade Whipkey, which gained attention after the pair made their red carpet debut at the "Bride Hard" premiere in Los Angeles.

In response to an Instagram post that brought up their 18-year age difference, Anna Camp left a comment addressing the criticism.

"I've dated men exactly my age and Jade is far more mature than any of them. We have more in common than anyone else I've ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything."

She acknowledged the differing opinions about their relationship and shared a positive message, expressing well wishes to everyone, particularly in celebration of Pride Month.

The couple's relationship became public in May when Camp reposted a heartfelt message that Whipkey had originally shared.

According to ENews, it featured a photo of Camp at a dinner table with the words: "Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing."

Camp made their relationship public in a subtle way by mentioning Whipkey in her Instagram post and including a heart emoji.

Since then, the two have continued to show support and love for each other online. On June 10, Whipkey celebrated Camp's Palm Springs Life magazine cover with a sweet post, saying, "You are the easiest person to celebrate and the sweetest to love. See you on the cover of Vogue next."

i think i'm a bit obsessed with anna camp and her girlfriend , i mean when will it be my turn? pic.twitter.com/ENi3HN6hPc — party. (@hahnswink) June 22, 2025

Anna Camp Flaunts Love With Whipkey in Playful T-Shirt Tribute

The post included a playful photo of Whipkey wearing a shirt covered in pictures of Camp.

Camp also shared a red carpet photo of them together on her Instagram Story, writing, "When her eyes match your dress," alongside a pink heart emoji.

Anna Camp, known for her roles in "True Blood" and "You," was previously married to actors Michael Mosley and Pitch "Perfect" co-star Skylar Astin, DailyMail said.

Reflecting on her past relationships, she shared in a podcast episode that her marriage to Mosley felt like "a one-night stand that lasted seven years."

After her 2019 divorce from Astin, Camp opened up about rebuilding her personal life. "It's been really scary and liberating at the same time," she said during a TV Critics panel that year.

She shared that she feels stable and confident, believing her recent choices have been truly beneficial for her well-being.

Camp and Whipkey were also seen sharing a kiss in Los Angeles shortly after going public and even teamed up in a TikTok video earlier this year, sharing lighthearted stories from their dating lives.

Despite the criticism, Camp seems focused on love and authenticity. "I feel more me than I ever, ever have," she once said—and now, she's showing that unapologetically.