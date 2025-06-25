As Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez prepare to say "I do" in Venice, some travelers are saying "What now?" after finding out their hotel bookings were canceled to make room for the couple's luxury wedding.

The Amazon founder and the former news anchor have rented out the entire Aman Venice, one of the city's most exclusive hotels.

This meant guests who had made plans to stay there—some booked months in advance—were asked to move out.

According to reports, they were relocated to nearby hotels like the St. Regis, with Aman covering the costs, including one free night and room upgrades.

"Some are griping that they have to pack up, take transport [Aman provided], and unpack again," one insider shared, describing the lobby scene as "chaotic" with staff asking guests to prove their reservations.

According to PageSix, Security was tight even before the couple arrived. One source said 10 to 12 guards were seen doing a full sweep of the hotel on Tuesday—checking cabinets, scanning the courtyard, and preparing for the arrival of VIP guests.

Spa workers at Aman reportedly felt overwhelmed, saying they were "harried" due to the influx of high-profile visitors.

Among the expected attendees are Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kim Kardashian.

Italian police have even been stationed at other hotels like the St. Regis, where many guests are staying, a presence that sources described as "not normal."

Guests ‘booted’ from luxe Venice hotel to make room for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez https://t.co/iI2M3YO7Ta pic.twitter.com/donCRXIOAz — Page Six (@PageSix) June 24, 2025

Guests Receive Murano Glass as Bezos Wedding Favors

Guests don't need to bring any. A copy of the couple's wedding invitation revealed an unusual—but meaningful—request: no presents.

Instead, Bezos and Sánchez announced they are making donations in their guests' names to three Venice-based causes—UNESCO Venice, CORILA (a lagoon restoration group), and Venice International University, DailyMail said.

The invite, decorated with butterflies and gondolas, explained the couple's deep connection to Venice: "This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that... Venice will continue to inspire wonder."

Still, not everyone is thrilled. Protesters under the slogan "No space for Bezos" have pushed back against the lavish celebration, accusing it of symbolizing over-tourism.

One activist told the BBC that Venice is "being treated like a stage," and called the wedding an "exploitation of the city by outsiders."

In response, one party was quietly moved from a central venue in Cannaregio to the more remote Arsenale area, reportedly for security reasons.

But while guests won't be giving gifts, they'll be receiving plenty. Each attendee is set to take home hand-blown Murano glassware made by local artisans, and reports say more "opulent" gifts and luxury surprises—including sweets from the famous Rosa Salva bakery—are on the way.

The total cost of the celebration? Sources say between $15 million and $20 million.