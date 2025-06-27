Kristin Cavallari is clearing the air about her past with "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover—and she didn't hold back.

During a live taping of her podcast tour "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour" in Boston, the 36-year-old reality star confronted Conover about whether he was honest with her about his relationship with Paige DeSorbo.

"Did you lie to me about Paige?" Cavallari asked bluntly on stage, catching Conover by surprise.

According to PageSix, the moment quickly became tense as Conover defended himself. "No, I don't think there's as much overlap as everyone thinks. I honestly believe we were such good friends," he responded.

He insisted, "I actually am an honest person, like I never lied to you about anything."

But Cavallari didn't seem convinced. "I definitely think there was a little overlap," she told him, adding that she had asked him at the time and he denied anything was going on with DeSorbo.

Conover, now 37, explained that once he and Paige decided to officially date, he and Cavallari stopped talking.

Cavallari agreed and explained that once she found out about Paige, she decided it was best to step away from the situation.

Things got even more uncomfortable between them when they played a drinking game live on stage.

Craig Conover Declines Stage Kiss, Admits He's Taken

Cavallari was dared to kiss Conover, but he declined, revealing for the first time publicly that he was currently in a relationship.

"If I wasn't dating someone, I would have kissed you on stage," he later told her backstage.

Cavallari didn't shy away from talking about the past. She revealed that her connection with Conover went beyond just a kiss, and guessed in a confessional that they probably hooked up once or twice, Dailymail said.

She looked back on all the drama and said it really made her wake up and see things differently.

"It definitely made me kind of take a step back and realize that I kind of needed to reel things in a little bit," she said.

Cavallari and Conover first sparked dating rumors in 2020 but repeatedly claimed they were just friends.

She confirmed earlier this month that there had been something more, but said she ended things after seeing a photo of Craig and Paige in New York in 2021, calling that her signal to step away.

Craig and Paige were together from 2021 until they called it quits in 2024.