While Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage has hit a rough patch, insiders say the couple is not considering divorce, primarily due to their shared Christian faith.

"Things aren't great right now," a source close to the couple told Us Weekly. But despite recent turbulence, "they don't talk about divorce," the insider said. A second source agreed, adding that the chances of them breaking up "are very slim, especially because of their faith."

The pair, who got married in 2018 following a whirlwind reconciliation, have faced the spotlight amid cryptic messages from Justin, who has been notably absent from recent public outings with Hailey.

Behind the scenes, Justin's state of mind seems to be a growing concern. The singer is reportedly "going through a difficult time," sources say, and Hailey is said to be giving him the space to recover while keeping the household afloat.

"She's the stable parent and the one keeping their family together," one insider said. "Justin's been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he's going through."

They welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024, a moment that stirred hope among friends that it might bring them together. Although it did for a while, the past few weeks have been "very tense," sources said. Hailey is believed to be worried about Justin as the couple continues to adjust to having a baby in their lives.

"He hasn't been down like this in quite some time," a confidant noted, adding that Hailey feels "frustrated" by the mounting online speculation and backlash.

Faith at the Center, But Now a Source of Tension?

Justin & Hailey Bieber leaving a church service in Los Angeles (March 26) pic.twitter.com/PRG53907WL — Justin Bieber Photos (@bieberhqphotos) March 27, 2025

Although their faith has been a cornerstone of their marriage, it is now a point of contention, according to a source.

The couple is reportedly reevaluating their relationship with their church, Churchome, and is making plans to distance themselves from the community. In a recent report, it was claimed that Hailey is "disillusioned" with the church, and they are both considering stepping back from the community.

"They're in the process of making a big decision about their church," a source told Daily Mail in March. Hailey reportedly began re-evaluating her beliefs after the birth of their son, viewing religion through a more critical lens and seeking "the right values and beliefs" for their growing family.

"She's been questioning her religion and values for a while," the insider explained, saying that Hailey feels "disillusioned and confused" and doesn't know "how to proceed."

The pivot follows a since-deleted Instagram story in which Hailey appeared to throw shade at pastors employing "rhetorical tricks" and churchgoers who "keep eating it up." The post prompted rumors about whether she was shifting position, particularly given that they are no longer associated with Hillsong, a church with which the pair distanced themselves after a string of high-profile controversies.

Still, both Justin and Hailey seem to be firmly committed to the long haul.

"Faith is a big part of their life," one source reiterated. "They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other. They'll do anything to make it work."