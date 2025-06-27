Actor Scott Wolf has taken a major legal step in his ongoing divorce from estranged wife Kelley Wolf by filing for — and being granted — a temporary restraining order.

A judge in Utah signed off on the request Wednesday, giving Scott temporary full custody of their three kids.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Scott claimed Kelley's recent behavior created a serious risk for their kids: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

The court order said Kelley was a serious and urgent danger to the kids, with the potential to cause lasting harm.

As part of the ruling, Kelley is not allowed any contact with Scott or their children, at least until a new court hearing on July 1, where the judge will decide if she can have supervised visits.

According to PageSix, Scott's request came with personal statements from both him and his brother, Michael Wolf, to support his case.

Although details from those declarations are sealed, the court found enough reason to grant the order and also gave Scott full access to the couple's home in Park City, Utah.

Scott Wolf granted restraining order, custody of kids as divorce war with Kelley rages on https://t.co/RYnJokHOA2 pic.twitter.com/VYnViY0aKn — New York Post (@nypost) June 26, 2025

Scott Wolf Stays Silent Online as Kelley Shares Mental Health Plea

It was only a few weeks ago, on June 10, that Kelley shared the news of their split after 21 years of marriage.

"While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I've done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion," she wrote on Instagram.

But the situation quickly turned more serious. On June 13, Kelley was taken by police to a hospital under an involuntary mental health hold after making alarming comments to family members.

A 911 call placed hours earlier came from a woman in tears, saying she didn't feel safe at home and accusing Scott's brother of alienating her from her children, NY Post said.

Police later said Kelley was compliant and respectful but required medical evaluation.

While she was in the hospital, Kelley posted on Instagram saying she was taken there against her will and asked others to look out for her kids.

Meanwhile, Scott kept things low-key online, only posting a photo of his kids walking through an airport. "On the road with my forever squad," he captioned the post.

The couple originally met in 2002 and married in 2004. The next time they're due in court is July 1.