Sean "Diddy" Combs and his son, Justin Combs, are facing a new civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, in which a woman claims she was sexually assaulted, drugged, and emotionally distressed following her trip to Los Angeles for career opportunities.

The woman, who has not been named, said she was initially approached by Justin on Snapchat in 2017. The two began communicating and exchanging explicit photos before Justin offered to fly her to Los Angeles, telling her that his father's connections in the music industry could help her succeed in the entertainment business, the suit alleges, as reported by both TMZ and Mirror US.

When she arrived in Los Angeles, she was collected by a black SUV and whisked to a Beverly Hills home, where she spent time with Justin. Then, after being told they wouldn't be leaving the house, Justin provided her marijuana, which she believes was laced, as well as alcohol, and then more pills or "poppers" later on.

Three men wearing masks reportedly walked into the home later that night. The woman says Justin called one of them "Pops," and she believes, based on his voice, build, and the way he moved, that the man was Combs.

According to the complaint, she was taken to a bedroom and warned, "You better let this happen. Or else," before being sexually assaulted by the men. She describes the event as a "brutal gang-rape" that spanned from Saturday night into Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, she says, she was driven to the airport without further contact, except for follow-up messages from Justin implying that her photos and career prospects were being held over her.

Justin Combs was in some of those lawsuits alongside Diddy now it’s another one…. pic.twitter.com/tQ1v565pUO — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) June 27, 2025

Assault Is Tied to Diddy's Business Practices in Suit

The lawsuit doesn't just name Combs and his son as individuals – Combs' business interests are also in Combs' crosshairs. It alleges that the disgraced music mogul's companies made possible a system in which the exploitation of abuse was wielded as leverage in the entertainment industry. "Combs and his agents, employees and contractors, through these Combs Businesses, would tell victims, 'this is what it takes to be famous,' 'what are you willing to do to become a star?' and 'perform this sexual act or else,'" the filing reads.

Combs' lawyers have insisted that the mogul has consistently denied wrongdoing. In response to the more recent allegations, they told TMZ, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

The woman is represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is also representing several people pursuing civil suits connected to Combs. "The specific facts are laid out in the public filings," Buzbee told Mirror US. "We look forward to pursuing these cases and stand proud to represent the alleged victims."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges in his ongoing federal sex trafficking case in New York.