WWE star and reality TV personality Nikki Garcia recently spoke about her awkward encounter with ex-fiancé John Cena at the Royal Rumble this past February.

According to PageSix, the run-in took place backstage while both were attending the WWE event, where Cena appeared alongside his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

Speaking on the June 25 episode of "Honestly Cavallari: The Podcast Tour," Garcia explained that the reunion was quick and respectful.

"I was in a circle talking to people. He came to [shake] everyone's hand," she said. "We just said, 'Hello, good to see you. I think last time we were engaged. I don't know, it's been a while.'"

Garcia, 41, and Cena, 48, were once one of WWE's biggest couples. They started dating in 2012, got engaged in 2017 with a dramatic in-ring proposal at WrestleMania 33, and ended their relationship in mid-2018.

The breakup came after ongoing disagreements about starting a family — something Garcia wanted, but Cena did not.

Nikki Garcia and John Cena Reunite After 7 Years

Their separation was documented on Nikki's E! reality show "Total Bellas," where she was open about wanting children.

"I just know deep down I want a baby," she said on the show. Despite a brief attempt to reconcile, they confirmed their split in July 2018.

Cena later married Shariatzadeh, an engineer he met in 2019, and the couple wed in a private Florida ceremony in 2020.

Cena has mostly stayed quiet about his personal life, but in a rare statement in 2025, he said, "My No. 1 passion is my wife."

Garcia moved on with professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, whom she met on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017.

The two got engaged in 2019, welcomed their son Matteo in 2020, and married in Paris in 2022. However, in September 2024, Garcia filed for divorce, which was finalized two months later, US Magazine said.

Despite personal challenges, Garcia appeared calm and composed while sharing the moment with Cena.

Though there were no hugs — just a handshake — she made it clear the moment was handled with maturity. "Respect, he's a married man, of course," she said on the podcast.

When asked whether there was still a chance for romance, Nikki jokingly replied, "Oh, gosh. Ooo, next question!"