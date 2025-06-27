Disney has confirmed that a sequel to the blockbuster live-action "Lilo & Stitch" is officially in development.

The studio announced the sequel on Thursday in a playful social media video featuring the beloved blue alien experiment. The announcement came on June 26, strategically chosen as "626 Day" - a reference to Stitch's original designation as Experiment 626.

Disney's announcement video showed Stitch driving a pink convertible with license plates reading "2 FAST" across the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California. The mischievous alien used his tires to spell out "Lilo and Stitch 2" on the parking lot pavement.

"Should've known he couldn't keep a secret. A 626-day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development!" Disney wrote in the post.

The sequel confirmation follows the unprecedented success of Dean Fleischer Camp's live-action remake, which has shattered multiple box office records since its May 23 release. The film grossed $923 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2025 and positioning it dangerously close to the coveted $1 billion milestone. Domestically, the movie earned $390.1 million, while international markets contributed $524.3 million to its total, per Box Office Mojo.

The original remake set the record as the largest four-day Memorial Day weekend opening in U.S. history, earning $182.6 million over the holiday weekend and surpassing Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" as the previous record holder. The film's opening weekend performance of $361.3 million worldwide exceeded all industry expectations.

The remake starred newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo and featured Chris Sanders returning to voice Stitch, the same role he originated in the 2002 animated classic. Sanders, who co-wrote and co-directed the original animated film, had voiced Stitch across nearly every piece of media the character appeared in over the past two decades. Sydney Elizebeth Agudong played Lilo's sister Nani, with additional cast members including Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba Jookiba and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles.

While specific details about the sequel's plot, cast, and creative team remain undisclosed, the success of the first film makes a continuation almost inevitable.

The original animated film spawned multiple direct-to-video sequels and a television series featuring Stitch and other experiments created by Dr. Jumba.