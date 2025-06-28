In a dramatic courtroom closing Friday, federal prosecutor Maureen Comey labeled Sean "Diddy" Combs a "masked masturbating celebrity," sharply criticizing his defense team for offering "excuse after excuse" amid allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Comey delivered the government's final rebuttal before the jury began deliberations Monday, tearing into the defense's narrative that framed the case as a matter of lifestyle choices rather than criminal conduct.

She dismissed claims that Diddy hired male escorts for companionship, stating instead that evidence showed he flew sex workers across the country to engage in sexual acts with women while he watched and masturbated.

The prosecutor described a pattern of coercion and abuse involving women, including Cassie Ventura, Jane, and Mia, emphasizing that the victims were manipulated and traumatized rather than willing participants.

She argued none of the women had financial motives to lie. Cassie, she noted, had already settled a civil suit against Diddy for $20 million, while Jane had no plans to file legal action.

Diddy Allegedly Threatens Kid Cudi

Comey also referenced the arson of rapper Kid Cudi's car, alleging that Diddy fulfilled threats he made against the musician. She pointed to testimony from Cassie indicating Diddy had promised to carry out the attack.

Additionally, she highlighted allegations of witness bribery, citing a $100,000 cash payment Diddy reportedly gave in a brown paper bag and warnings about avoiding large purchases.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo countered by accusing prosecutors of targeting Diddy due to his fame and wealth. He characterized his client as a demanding but successful businessman, rejecting claims that he was a criminal kingpin.

Agnifilo acknowledged an assault on Cassie in 2016 but called their relationship a "great modern love story," describing her as a "gangster." He denied rape allegations and dismissed arson accusations as "nonsense," ridiculing evidence such as the seizure of large quantities of baby oil and lubricant from Diddy's homes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik, who gave closing arguments Thursday, portrayed Diddy as the leader of a criminal enterprise maintained through fear, violence, and money. She said he surrounded himself with loyal insiders who helped silence victims and cover up crimes.

Jury instructions are expected to be issued soon, with deliberations set to begin Monday, June 30.