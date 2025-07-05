Pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have officially confirmed their split after nine years together.

Representatives for both the 40-year-old singer and 48-year-old actor released a joint statement on Thursday, addressing mounting speculation about their relationship status. In the statement, the stars said they are "shifting their relationship" to instead focus on co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the statement read.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect," it continued.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about the couple's relationship, particularly after Bloom attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice alone while Perry was performing her Lifetimes Tour in Australia. The couple had been engaged since Valentine's Day 2019 but never set a wedding date.

Sources close to the couple revealed that the split was "a long time coming" and that tensions had been building for months. "They have been living apart since Katy has been on tour," one insider explained. Another source noted that the couple had "been living on an island of stress" due to their demanding careers and schedules, making it difficult to find time for each other.

The couple first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016, famously fighting over In-N-Out burgers. They briefly split in 2017 before reconciling and getting engaged in 2019. Their daughter Daisy Dove was born in August 2020.

Both Perry and Bloom had hinted at their relationship troubles in recent weeks. During her final show in Adelaide, Australia, Perry became visibly emotional, telling the audience, "Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world". Meanwhile, Bloom posted philosophical quotes on Instagram, including one from Carl Jung about loneliness and communication.

This marks the end of one of Hollywood's most high-profile relationships, but sources indicate the split remains amicable as both parents prioritize their daughter's well-being.