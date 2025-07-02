After being together for almost a decade, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have decided to go their separate ways. Despite the split, both stars are staying focused on what matters most to them—their daughter, Daisy Dove.

According to People, the couple agreed that their separation was ultimately the best decision for their 4-year-old child.

"At a certain point, they had to admit it's better for Daisy to see their parents separately. Then she won't grow up feeling the tension and animosity," a source shared.

Katy and Orlando, who welcomed Daisy in August 2020, are focusing on staying friendly and supportive as co-parents, PageSix said.

A source shared that Katy and Orlando remain committed to co-parenting and putting Daisy's well-being first.

Their daughter means everything to them, and they're doing their best to keep her shielded from any negativity.

Though their romance has ended, the two stars are working together to ensure Daisy continues to feel loved and safe.

An insider mentioned that Katy and Orlando are aiming to stay on good terms. Their goal is to maintain a peaceful relationship so they can both spend time with Daisy—whether separately or as a family.

The news of their split became public in June, with sources noting that tensions had been building for a while.

post-split; orlando’s seen out with multiple women prioritising new flings over his 4yrs old daughter who katy is seen taking care of, yet y'all insist katy perry is the problem huh...!? pic.twitter.com/AEnNFAwCGS — Fadi ¹⁴³ (@TheWitnessedBoy) July 1, 2025

Katy Perry Stays Strong After Split, Focuses on Tour and Daisy

Reports earlier that month indicated that their relationship was nearing its end and that they would likely wait until Perry's tour was over before officially parting ways.

Perry, 40, is currently on her "Lifetimes" tour and has been traveling with Daisy. According to sources that she's staying strong through the breakup.

"She never saw herself being a single mom," the insider shared. "She's felt a lot of pressure about her tour and now this. It's been a lot for her. She's still doing great though."

Even though the breakup has been tough, Katy Perry is keeping her spirits up by focusing on her career and enjoying time with her daughter.

A source shared that the two have been enjoying fun moments together, sightseeing and making the most of their time.

Meanwhile, Bloom, 48, who also has a son named Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, remains involved in Daisy's life, EntertainmentNow said.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's love story began in 2016, and they took the next big step when they got engaged in 2019.

While their romantic relationship has ended, both are committed to raising Daisy with care, love, and peace.