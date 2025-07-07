Melanie "Mel B" Brown, the former Spice Girl known as "Scary Spice," married her longtime partner Rory McPhee on Saturday, July 5, at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

The 50-year-old singer tied the knot with the 37-year-old hairstylist in a star-studded ceremony that was six years in the making. The couple exchanged vows in the historic Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral, the same iconic venue where Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles married in 1981. Mel B was able to secure this prestigious location after being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2022 by Prince William for her advocacy work around domestic violence issues.

For the ceremony, Mel B wore a custom ivory gown by designer Josephine Scott, featuring a strapless corset top with sheer pearl-adorned sleeves, a figure-skimming skirt, and beaded collar detailing. She later changed into a second dress by designer Justin Alexander for the reception.

"Mel was a dream to work with, bringing her own sense of style to the occasion," Caroline Black, the owner of Evelie Bridal Boutiques who helped the singer pick out her wedding outfit, told PEOPLE magazine.

The groom, meanwhile, embraced his Scottish heritage by wearing a traditional tartan kilt paired with a tuxedo top.

The wedding was particularly meaningful for Mel B's family, as her three daughters served as bridesmaids. Phoenix, 26, whom she shares with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar; Angel Iris, 18, her son with Eddie Murphy; and Madison, 13, her daughter with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, all participated in the ceremony.

The guest list included several high-profile celebrities and close friends. The star-studded affair featured model Cara Delevingne, comedian Katherine Ryan, model Daisy Lowe, and television presenter Alan Carr.

Notably absent were the other Spice Girls members. Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, known as "Baby Spice," was the only member of the group to attend in person, per reports. Victoria Beckham, while unable to attend due to prior commitments, sent her congratulations via social media. Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm was performing at the "We Love the 90s & 00s Festival" in Stockholm, Sweden, the same day and also sent her well-wishes online, expressing that she was "gutted" she couldn't be there.

Geri Halliwell did not attend and remained publicly silent about the wedding.