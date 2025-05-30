Justin Bieber is reportedly actively working on strengthening his broken family bonds amid speculation over his marriage and his highly publicized personal struggles.

The singer, 31, has previously opened up about his complicated relationship with his parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette. Jeremy, who was 18 when Justin was born, has faced difficulty with early fatherhood and has had a turbulent relationship with his son throughout the years.

In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Justin explained, "He was immature. He left for like a year when I was about four, went to British Columbia, came back on Father's Day."

"I remember my mom said, 'If you're going to be here, you have to be here.' There's a misconception that he's this deadbeat dad, but he has been in my life since. I was with him on weekends and Wednesdays."

Sources say Justin is now at peace with his father, Jeremy, despite their tumultuous past. "He's worked through all the absenteeism and he now respects his father for the man who he is," a family friend told the Daily Mail. "They are good."

Justin has had a more strained relationship with his mother, Pattie, in recent years. They were estranged between 2013 and 2015, during which time Justin had been arrested, struggled with drugs, and generally gotten into all the usual sorts of trouble.

The former YouTube sensation revealed, "I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust."

Now, they are cautiously reaching out to one another. "He has his moments with Pattie, but right now, she's the one he talks to less frequently," the insider added.

While Justin rebuilt his parents' relationship, he also reconnected with his half-siblings and stepsister, with whom he apparently shared a great bond.

Justin Responds to Speculation

Last month, Justin pushed back against swirling rumors about his personal life and marriage to Hailey. In a series of posts on Instagram, the singer directly confronted the false narratives and negative commentary that have circulated online recently.

"They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me," Justin wrote in his Instagram Stories. He continued, "It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too. My instinct is to be like, 'Damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet, but there's other s--t I do I'm not proud of."

The "Sorry" artist also addressed his marriage, which has been the subject of speculation. "Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy. It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it. I don't blame 'em," he added. Justin closed his message by likening their relationship to the "Joneses," saying they are "impossible to keep up with."

The recent surge of rumors followed a video that went viral showing Justin smoking at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival. The clip prompted criticism from fans and followers, many of whom expressed concern about his behavior.

In response to the backlash, he shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on his struggles and faith.

"Every day I wake up thinking maybe I am too flawed for God to utilize me in this beautiful story of life. Yet God uses me (flaws and all) everyday. The same way he uses you. Our life is significant. God has a plan for us. Nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God's good plans for our life," he wrote.