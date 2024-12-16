Katie Holmes was spotted out in New York City on Sunday, her first public appearance since ex-Jamie Foxx made headlines for comments many believe are made about her.

According to Daily Mail, the 45-year-old actress turned heads as she smiled her way down a busy street wearing a bright green coat near the set of the hit musical "Wicked."

She was on her way to perform in the Broadway production of "Our Town" at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, cradling a huge bouquet of flowers. She stopped briefly to snap a photo in front of a "Wicked" advertising poster.

This comes just days after Foxx appeared on the new Netflix special "What Had Happened Was...," where comments made by the actor were widely viewed as insulting to Holmes.

Foxx went on to extol how he was "cured" of dating white women, chanting the phrase "no more white girls" multiple times.

"'I've been cured of everything, no more white girls. I'm serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls,' he said, as quoted by Daily Mail.

"No more white girls. No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls," he added.

The comments drew a mixed response, with many thinking he was talking about his previous relationship with Holmes.

The pair were together for six years, from 2013 to 2019, until their break-up. Holmes has been busy with her career since then, appearing in "Our Town," which will end in January.

Holmes has also shown a little bit of her life online, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the stage and other moments with her fellow actors.