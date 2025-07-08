HBO's Sex and the City sequel "And Just Like That" is facing a fresh wave of criticism after last week's episode repeated the death of Lisa Todd Wexley's father—a plot point the show had already used in its first season.

Viewers tuning in to season 3, episode 6, "Silent Mode," watched Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) tearfully phone Charlotte to say her 90-year-old dad had died suddenly of a stroke. The episode then devoted several scenes to his funeral and Lisa's struggle to deliver a eulogy.

Almost immediately, fans began posting side-by-side TikToks showing that, back in the 2021 series premiere, Lisa consoled Charlotte over Mr. Big's death by saying her own father had passed "last year". One viral clip included the blunt caption, "Has And Just Like That completely forgotten they killed Lisa's dad off already?"

The gaffe looked even worse when fans remembered that actor Billy Dee Williams made a guest appearance as Lisa's still-alive father in season 2.

"And just like that, he was dead again," one social media user commented in a TikTok video comparing Season 1 and the current season's scenes.

"At this point, I think the reboot was written by ChatGPT," another comment read.

In response to the backlash following the release of the episode, Entertainment Weekly reported that the man Lisa was referring to in season 1 was "actually her stepdad," whereas the parent who died in season 3 is her biological father. It was not immediately clear where the outlet got the information. HBO, for its part, has yet to issue any formal statement addressing the supposed gaffe.

The father-double-death is only the latest continuity snag for the Max series. Fans previously noticed that Harry Goldenblatt's mother was declared dead twice at conflicting times and that Steve's beloved bar has migrated from Manhattan to Brooklyn without explanation. In season 2, Charlotte's husband Harry Goldenblatt also claimed his mother had "been dead for 10 years." Critics argue the repeated mistakes point to a writers' room that has lost track of its own sprawling timeline.