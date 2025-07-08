Country music legend Dolly Parton reportedly declined an invitation to appear on Meghan Markle's Netflix lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan," with her representatives expressing concerns about potential damage to the singer's public image and brand reputation.

Celebrity commentator Kinsey Schofield revealed the alleged snub during an appearance on "The Nerve with Maureen Callahan" podcast, claiming that Parton's team was "livid" when the invitation arrived from the Duchess of Sussex. According to Schofield, the decision stemmed from fears about protecting Parton's Q-rating, a measurement of celebrity appeal that directly impacts commercial opportunities and public standing.

"They don't want to risk Dolly's reputation Q Score [and] her popularity by associating with Meghan Markle," Schofield said. "They knew that this ask was just to give Meghan Markle credibility in this lifestyle space, a space that Dolly does have a lot of credibility in."

Parton has built an extensive empire beyond music, including successful ventures in food products, beauty, and publishing. Her ability to maintain a broad appeal across different demographics has made her a valuable commodity in the entertainment industry.

However, representatives from Markle's production team have disputed these claims entirely. A spokesperson told Page Six that "this story is false" and emphasized that "at no point did anybody from the show's production or Netflix approach Dolly Parton or her team to appear on With Love, Meghan."

Additionally, Parton has previously hinted that she may be open to working with Meghan on future projects, telling the Huff Post in May: "Well, never say never."

"With Love, Meghan" premiered on Netflix in March 2025, featuring the former royal exploring various lifestyle topics from wellness to cooking. The show included appearances from celebrities such as Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, and despite receiving mixed reviews, Netflix renewed it for a second season.

While plenty of celebrities did appear on Meghan's show, it was reported that her production team struggled to book people for appearances. Viewers initially expected more of her famous friends to appear on the show, including her Montecito neighbor Oprah Winfrey, tennis superstar Serena Williams, and filmmaker Tyler Perry—who is the godfather to Meghan and Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Lilibet, per The Daily Mail.