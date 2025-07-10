Netflix's innovative music competition series "Building the Band" premiered on Wednesday, marking a bittersweet milestone as it showcases the final television appearance of late One Direction member Liam Payne, who died in October 2024.

The series opens with a heartfelt tribute from host AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, dedicating the show to Payne and his family.

When we came together to film 'Building the Band,' we never imagined we'd soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne," McLean said. "Liam is a guest judge in later episodes, and through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice. It's through that spirit that we dedicate this series to Liam and his family."

Filming for "Building the Band" wrapped in August 2024, with the three live shows recorded at Aviva Studios in Manchester, England. The show was filmed just two months before Payne's death on October 16, 2024, when he fell from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 31-year-old was found to have alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system at the time of his death.

Netflix proceeded with the series after consulting with Payne's family, who reviewed the show and supported his inclusion.

"Building the Band" follows 50 aspiring singers who must form six bands without ever seeing each other face-to-face. The contestants perform in individual sound booths and make decisions based solely on musical compatibility, connection, chemistry, and vocal talent. The concept has been described as "Love Is Blind" meets "The X Factor" or "American Idol."

The judging panel features Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls as the main mentor and judge, alongside guest judges Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child and Payne. Scherzinger notably helped form One Direction on "The X Factor" in 2010 when Payne and his future bandmates auditioned for the show. McLean serves as host and offers guidance to the contestants throughout the competition.

The series represents a unique format in the music competition genre, with contestants unable to see each other during the initial selection process. Once the six bands are formed, they finally meet in person and must work together on choreography, styling, and performance preparation while competing for the ultimate prize of a global platform to launch their music careers.

The show releases over three weeks, with episodes 1 to 4 available now, episodes 5 to 7 dropping on July 16, and the final episodes 8 to 10 releasing on July 23. Unlike traditional singing competitions, "Building the Band" doesn't offer a record deal or cash prize, but rather provides the winning band with a platform to establish their music career.