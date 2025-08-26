Comedian Devon Walker is leaving "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) after three seasons with the show and is opening up about his experiences.

Walker announced his departure on Instagram with a candid and humorous message. He wrote, "me and baby broke up," referring to his time on SNL.

He described jobs in the entertainment industry as "a bunch of little marriages," some lasting longer than others. For him, the three years with SNL were sometimes "really cool," but also at times, "toxic as hell." Despite the challenges, he said they made the most of what they had, even through all of the dysfunction. He also described the cast and crew he worked with as a "f**ked up lil family."

Walker originally joined SNL in 2022 during the premiere of the show's 48th season as a featured player and was promoted to the repertory cast in 2024. He was known for playing a variety of characters, including Corn Kid, Frank Ocean, Draymond Green, Michael Strahan, and Afroman. His departure comes ahead of the show's 51st season, marking him as the first cast member to leave before the new season starts. This move aligns with show creator Lorne Michaels' comments about wanting to reinvent the cast and the show after the milestone 50th season.

In his announcement, Walker also shared some of his future plans with a light-hearted tone. He mentioned hoping to land a role in a "prestige drama," ideally alongside actress Julianne Moore. He also indicated that his departure was positive news and that it was time for him to seek new experiences beyond SNL. Walker acknowledged that, like many in the industry, sometimes there are differences behind the scenes.

His exit has been met with support from fellow cast members and comedians. SNL co-star Chloe Fineman expressed affection by saying she would miss being his "pregnant wife" in sketches, while comedian Ron Funches and actor Jimmy Fowlie sent their best wishes on social media.

Overall, Devon Walker's departure from SNL reflects his mixed experiences on the show and his desire to explore new paths in his career, closing a significant chapter after three seasons on the iconic sketch comedy program.