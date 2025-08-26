Matthew McConaughey is set to headline a new series in development at Netflix, marking his latest collaboration with Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of "True Detective."

Netflix reportedly won a competitive bidding war against Apple and Amazon for the currently untitled television project, which will also star "Yellowstone" actor Cole Hauser as McConaughey's on-screen sibling.

The untitled drama is being produced by Skydance Sports, hinting at a possible focus on athletic themes, although plot details remain tightly under wraps. Negotiations for McConaughey and Hauser to lead the series are in their final stages, with formal agreements expected to be announced soon. Netflix has declined to comment on the series until contracts are officially signed.

This marks McConaughey's reunion with Pizzolatto following their acclaimed partnership on the first season of HBO's "True Detective," in which McConaughey earned a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination for his portrayal of Rust Cohle. The two had also planned to collaborate on FX's "Redeemer," a project that ultimately did not move forward. Hauser and McConaughey first appeared together in Richard Linklater's 1993 film "Dazed and Confused," making this series a long-anticipated reunion of their on-screen chemistry.

Skydance Sports, better known for its film division, is expanding into television with this high-profile project. The company previously produced major motion pictures such as "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." Their investment in a scripted series indicates confidence in the talent attached and Netflix's global reach.

In addition to this project, McConaughey recently wrapped production on an Apple TV+ comedy that reunites him with "True Detective" co-star Woody Harrelson. He is also attached to a film adaptation of Mike Hammer novels, which is being scripted by Pizzolatto. Hauser, meanwhile, continues to build on his success as Rip Wheeler in Paramount's "Yellowstone" and its upcoming spinoff, which recently added Oscar nominee Annette Bening to its cast.

Netflix plans to begin production of the new project later this year, with a target release date in late 2026. As details remain scarce, audiences and industry watchers alike are eager to learn more about the series' premise and how McConaughey and Hauser will navigate their roles as brothers.