A feature-length documentary titled "Searching For Stars Hollow" is in production to mark the 25th anniversary of "Gilmore Girls," the series that debuted in October 2000 and ran for seven seasons on The WB and later The CW.

Slated for release this fall, the film will explore the cultural impact of the small-town drama and include new interviews with many key players from the show and its production.

Kelly Bishop, who portrayed Emily Gilmore, and Jared Padalecki, known for his early role as Dean Forester, are among the first confirmed interviewees for the project. Padalecki landed his inaugural television role on "Gilmore Girls," playing Rory's first boyfriend, while Bishop anchored the show's central family dynamic as the matriarch. Also participating are Chad Michael Murray (Tristan), Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), Sally Struthers (Babette Dell), Liz Torres (Miss Patty), Emily Kuroda (Mrs. Kim), and Rose Abdoo (Gypsy).

Beyond the principal cast, "Searching For Stars Hollow" will feature contributions from character actors and behind-the-scenes figures, including Kathleen Wilhoite (June), Matt Jones (Comedy Writer), Grant Lee Phillips (musician), director Jamie Babbit, and writer-producer Stan Zimmerman. Casting directors Jami Rudofsky and Mara Casey, as well as the "Gilmore Guys" podcast host Kevin T. Porter, will share insights into how the series found its ensemble and why it continues to resonate.

The documentary is directed by Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna. Adam F. Goldberg serves as executive producer, with Jim Demonakos attached as a producer under the Ink on Paper Studios banner. The film aims to "transform the story you thought you knew of how 'Gilmore Girls' came to life" by spotlighting never-before-seen anecdotes from cast, crew, writers, and directors.

Despite the confirmed cast, several high-profile figures have yet to be announced, including series leads Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore), Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore), Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James), Milo Ventimiglia (Jess Mariano), Scott Patterson (Luke Danes), Yanic Truesdale (Lane's husband Michel), Matt Czuchry (Logan Huntzberger), Liza Weil (Paris Geller), Sean Gunn (Kirk Gleason) and creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Filmmakers have hinted that additional interviews are planned as production continues.

No official premiere date for "Searching For Stars Hollow" has been set. The project's Kickstarter campaign remains open for fans interested in early previews and production updates. As "Gilmore Girls" celebrates its silver anniversary, this documentary promises a comprehensive look back at the show's evolution from a cult favorite to a streaming phenomenon that has influenced television storytelling for a quarter century.