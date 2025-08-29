Prince Harry's public life continues to divide opinion, with royal expert Hugo Vickers arguing the Duke of Sussex looks "wayward" under Meghan Markle's influence and has lost the sense of purpose he once had.

The Duchess of Sussex is focusing on her cooking show and "As Ever" launches, while Harry's latest project is a short film, "Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within," which explores Uganda's HIV/AIDS crisis. The project draws comparisons to Princess Diana's efforts to change public perception of the disease.

Vickers said Harry is most effective when involved in causes that serve others. "It's always good when Prince Harry does something for charity, because then he's doing something for somebody else rather than for himself. That is what he was trained to do, and that is where his skills lie," he told The Sun.

Meghan Takes the Lead

The expert contrasted Harry's charitable instincts with Meghan's media focus. "As for Meghan Markle, her skills are completely different. She is much more of a red carpet person," Vickers said. He suggested Harry's appearances in Britain resemble short attempts to "resume his old life" before returning to what he described as being "an appendage in the garden."

According to Vickers, Harry "certainly doesn't look happy." He argued that more frequent charitable projects could help the Duke find direction but acknowledged that Harry remains "in a bit of a muddle" after stepping away from royal duties in 2020.

The expert said a return to royal duties would be "counterproductive," stirring controversy that might overshadow King Charles III. "He is so angry, he's so full of bitterness, and at the end of the day, that's going to be counterproductive," Vickers noted.

Although he believes it is "clever" to keep a door open for reconciliation, Vickers doubted the chances of progress without a change from Harry. "Until he pulls himself together and eats a bit of humble pie, I don't think it's likely to happen," he said.

Vickers also claimed Meghan's influence has shaped Harry's actions since early in their relationship. He recalled being told that during the couple's first royal tour in Australia, "every speech that he made, he ran past her."

Reflecting on Harry's time with Prince William and Princess Catherine, Vickers said the brothers once worked well as a team. "It looked as though they all got on terribly well together, and they were achieving things. I hate to say it, but the moment she came on the scene, that all changed," he said.

The second season of Meghan's Netflix cooking show debuted this week, with Harry absent except for two photographs. Meghan held up a blue cap embroidered with "PH40," referencing her husband, though Harry did not appear in the new episodes.

The couple's latest projects come two weeks after they announced a scaled-back deal with Netflix, replacing an earlier reported $100 million contract with a smaller multi-year arrangement.