Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce drew a wave of congratulations from celebrities Tuesday night, but one former friend remained silent.

Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne quickly sent messages of support. Even Karlie Kloss, who fell out with Swift years ago, quietly liked the Instagram post announcing the proposal. Missing from the list was Blake Lively, Swift's longtime confidante and the mother of three daughters for whom Swift is godmother.

The friendship between Swift, 35, and Lively, 38, unraveled earlier this year after Swift was pulled into Lively's ongoing legal fight with actor Justin Baldoni. Since then, communication has been nonexistent.

A Friendship That Has Gone Quiet

How much does #BlakeLively regret her life choices rn?!

Her former BFF of 10yrs, who she tried to extort, is living her best life



Moral of the story

Be kind. Dont lie. Take accountability

And whatevr you do, dont try to extort your bffs (or anyone for that matter)#TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/l9Kxm05SZj — Melly (@Belondyy) August 26, 2025

In June, a source revealed that Lively had tried to repair things with "texts, voicemails and even emails begging to mend what they once had." Swift, the source said, had not responded.

Now, insiders say Lively has stopped trying. They told the Daily Mail, "Blake didn't reach out [following the engagement announcement] and isn't going to. This isn't the time," a source said. Another added, "There's no 'will she or won't she' about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won't. She knows that, and I don't think she particularly wants to talk about that."

Where the pair once would have discussed milestones like weddings, that part of the friendship has disappeared. "All of that. But now, it's just silence," the insider said.

Lively reportedly does not spend time dwelling on Swift. "She's not sitting home obsessing about Taylor getting engaged," the source explained. "She's got her own life to focus on."

Lively Focused On Legal Battle

That focus now includes her dispute with Baldoni. Newly unsealed documents from July show Lively claiming under oath that she was the target of a "smear campaign" that left her "terrified" for her safety. Baldoni has denied the allegations.

The timing of Swift's engagement also coincided with Lively's 38th birthday, but those close to her say she did not take offense.