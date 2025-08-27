Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift are engaged, but not everyone is celebrating. The announcement has stirred up a wave of concern and commentary directed at Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

The couple shared the news Tuesday on Instagram with photos of Kelce proposing in a garden setting. Swift captioned the post, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," a nod to their professions and personas. Within an hour, the post drew more than 10 million likes.

While fans of both Kelce and Swift celebrated the engagement, others turned their attention to Nicole, who dated Kelce on and off for five years before they split in 2022. Social media was quickly filled with messages ranging from sympathy to mockery.

"Somebody go check on Kayla Nicole quick," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another added, "I'm sorry but Travis Kelce wasted Kayla Nicole's time for 5 years just to get engaged to her in a year."

Nicole, a media personality and influencer, has often been a target of online harassment since Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023. Swift's fans have criticized her appearance and dismissed her reflections on past relationships.

In October 2023, Nicole responded to the criticism in an open letter video directed at Black women. She encouraged them to protect their hearts and understand their worth, no matter what others might think.

Kayla Nicole posted a beautiful & transparent message to Black women. Instead of feeding into the negativity that the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift romance unnecessarily created for her, she used her voice to uplift & connect with many women sharing similar experiences in life. pic.twitter.com/UQjSU0ddgT — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) October 10, 2023

"You don't have to join this chaotic, often one-sided journey," Nicole said in the video. "Preserve your heart. Even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage."

Despite the backlash, Nicole has not publicly commented on Kelce's engagement. In May, she discussed relationships on her podcast, "The Pre-Game," suggesting that people may have multiple potential partners rather than a single "one and only."

For now, Swift and Kelce are basking in the glow of their engagement, while Nicole remains at the center of an unwanted conversation.