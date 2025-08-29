George Clooney was met with thunderous applause as he took the stage for the world premiere of "Jay Kelly" at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, earning a 10-minute standing ovation from the Sala Grande audience as the lights came up near midnight.

Despite battling a severe sinus infection earlier in the day, Clooney made an appearance on the red carpet and in the screening, where festivalgoers rose to their feet in appreciation of his performance.

Directed by Noah Baumbach and co-written with Emily Mortimer, "Jay Kelly" stars Clooney as a celebrated Hollywood actor confronting the realities of aging and the choices that have shaped his life.

Adam Sandler appears as Ron, Kelly's longtime manager, and Laura Dern portrays Liz, Kelly's publicist, both of whom joined Clooney onstage in Venice. The film follows Kelly and Ron on an impromptu journey through Europe, during which they reassess their careers, relationships, and legacies.

Festival director Alberto Barbera praised Baumbach's latest work for its "insightful look at fame and identity," noting that audiences responded with genuine emotion when the credits rolled. Early reviews have highlighted Clooney's blend of charm and vulnerability, describing his turn as both "raw" and "nuanced".

The ovation at Venice surpasses many recent festival stand-up recognitions, including Yorgos Lanthimos's Bugonia, which received a nearly 7-minute standing ovation earlier in the week, and Paolo Sorrentino's opening night film La Grazia, which drew 6.5 minutes of applause. Industry observers say that such prolonged receptions often signal strong awards season momentum.

In his remarks to the press, Baumbach said, "It was crucial for the audience to connect with Jay Kelly through George. He truly unveiled layers of himself in this role". Clooney, who missed the morning press conference due to illness, expressed gratitude to the Venice audience for their support. "Performing at my age brings a unique set of challenges," he told Vanity Fair before the premiere. "If you can't make peace with aging, you shouldn't be in this business. I embrace all of it".

"Jay Kelly" will open in theaters on November 14 before streaming on Netflix starting December 5. As festival audiences demonstrated their enthusiasm in Venice, all signs point to Jay Kelly becoming one of this year's most talked-about films.